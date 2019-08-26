

With high temperatures in the mid-70s, it was the coolest day since June 9 when it only reached 74 degrees, thanks to some rain in the region. While we didn’t see the rain today, it is feeling like a different world out there compared with what we’ve seen lately. It’s generally the same story through tomorrow, although some signs that summer is still around may be noticed in time.

Through tonight: It’s cloudy and feeling a little like San Francisco. The air is cool but increasingly moisture-filled. Most spots should stay dry, although some patchy fog and perhaps some sprinkles may happen in some spots. Lows range across the 60s. Winds are light out of the east.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Clouds prove hard to dislodge. There could be some occasional raindrops as well. There’s not a whole lot of change in the air mass, but we should see winds turn from a northeast to a southeast direction over time. This helps turn it from a cooler maritime air mass to an increasingly muggy and warmer one. The impact is minimal on highs just yet, with readings mainly in the mid- and upper-70s during the afternoon.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

Leaning toward fall: Consider the weather we’re seeing as a preview of coming attractions. While it’s not unusual to see some of our first tastes of fall in late August, it’s only the beginning of an uptick. We average about two days with highs below 80 in Washington during the back-half of August. By the back-half of September, it’s 10.



Average number of days with highs below 80 degrees from July through September. (Capital Weather Gang)

