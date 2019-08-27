

14th Street in Washington. (Clif Burns via Flickr)

5/10: Gray skies, but relatively cool highs.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning fog/drizzle, afternoon clouds. Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Cloudy, shower, patchy fog late. Lows: 66 to 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warmer, afternoon storms. Highs: 84 to 88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today marks the fourth day in a row of cooler than normal temperatures, but more dreariness is included as morning fog, clouds and some drizzle darken our day. Temperatures rebound, along with more humidity tomorrow with a chance of showers and storms, but then we see a return to warm sunshine for Thursday and Friday along with low humidity. The holiday weekend is looking fairly nice right now for most of Saturday and Sunday, but showers return Sunday night into Labor Day.

Today (Tuesday): A murky morning with clouds, drizzle, patchy fog and slowly rising temperatures will put afternoon highs in the mid-70s to about 80. A light shower or two is possible into the afternoon, too. Humidity is a bit higher than Monday, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s, but it’s not hot and muggy. Light winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Some mainly light showers are possible overnight as clouds stick around. Patchy fog could also develop again toward the morning as lows dip to the mid-60s to about 70 in the city. Light winds continue from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Much warmer and more humid with mostly cloudy skies as afternoon highs rise into the mid- to upper 80s. Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front in the afternoon and evening. Dew points climb to the upper 60s to about 70, which will make the day feel more uncomfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly evening scattered showers and storms, with partial clearing overnight and decreasing humidity. Lows dip into the 60s by dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday should be nice late-summer days with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity (dew points in the 50s to low 60s), and highs in the low to mid-80s on Thursday and mid- to upper 80s on Friday. Lows range from the mid-50s in the outer suburbs Thursday night to the low to mid-60s right in the city under mostly clear skies. Friday night could see a few clouds, with lows mainly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The Labor Day holiday weekend starts a bit hotter Saturday with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s and slightly more humidity, but still lots of summery sunshine. Partly cloudy skies Saturday night, with lows in the 60s. Sunday should be partly sunny with a chance of showers during the late afternoon or evening and highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday night brings more clouds, with showers possible, while Labor Day could bring more clouds, showers and highs just around 80. Details on the latter part of the weekend are still coming into focus, so we’ll be watching them closely. Confidence: Low-Medium