

The Capital Wheel is seen at night at National Harbor in Prince George's County. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

Temperatures remained a bit below normal today, but if you’ve been out and about, there’s no hiding a difference compared with recent days. That’s the increased humidity reminding us it’s still late summer. It’s probably a good idea to get used to it and plan on higher temperatures returning as well.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: We continue to see some breaks in the clouds into the evening. Clouds should tend to increase again a bit late night, when a sprinkle or two is possible. Some patchy fog may also form in the usual spots. Lows range from the mid-60s to about 70. Winds become light after sunset.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Temperatures tick up another notch. It’s partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80 or into the low 80s across the region. Someone — looking at you, Washington — could touch the mid-80s. A line of showers or storms may develop in the afternoon, probably focused in the area between about 3 and 9 p.m. The low-humidity party is surely over as dew points approach 70 degrees once again, which is rather sultry. Winds are light and variable.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

Oklahoma City thunder: In what’s been a rather active August in much of the Plains when it comes to stormy weather, numerous reports of hail, damaging winds and even a tornado were centered on Oklahoma late Monday.

Power flickering on and off here in NW OKC. The most lightning I’ve seen in a long while. #okwx pic.twitter.com/EBsuntj5xg — Justin Hughes (@jhughes722) August 27, 2019

Fueled by extreme instability, the storms convened on the city late evening.

9:38pm - A dangerous wind storm continues to move through the OKC Metro area. Widespread power outages and tree damage has been reported with these storms, with damaging winds over 80mph. If you're in the path of these storms, take cover!#okwx pic.twitter.com/vnzxPpdKEf — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) August 27, 2019

In addition to many reports of damage, there was tons of lightning.

#OKwx More than 1 million #lightning events detected by NLDN between 6pm last night and 6am this morning. pic.twitter.com/UdGzQge8ro — Ch☈is Vagas|☇y (@COweatherman) August 27, 2019

And some flooding as well.

Cars are stalled in flood water on Council Road between I-40 and Reno Ave. OKC. @NWSNorman #okwx pic.twitter.com/NTYKcUJTB7 — Alonzo Adams (@AlonzoJAdams) August 27, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.