

A quiet evening on Arlington Boulevard. (George Jiang/George Jiang)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Decent day overall, just a bit warmer and noticeably more humid, with the risk of a shower or thundershower.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, more humid, shower/t’shower? Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Shower chance early, then clearing skies and decreasing humidity. Lows: 60s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and delightful, low humidity. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Both temperature and humidity trend higher today, as an approaching cold front threatens a shower or thundershower. That cold front, though, sweeps the clouds and humidity away tonight, setting up a sunny and delightful Thursday. Fair weather remains for Friday and Saturday, before a cloudier Sunday and Labor Day with a chance of showers.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy and rather humid (dew points near 70) as a cold front approaches. Could see an isolated shower this morning into the afternoon as highs reach the low-to-mid 80s. There may be a briefly heavy shower or thundershower late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any threat of a shower or thundershower should be over by 8 or 9 p.m. Look for clearing skies to follow later this evening and overnight, as a drying breeze from the northwest lowers the humidity, with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the holiday weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Mostly sunny skies prevail as high pressure builds in from the west. Meanwhile, light winds from the northwest and west keep the humidity down with comfortable dew points in the 50s, as temperatures manage delightful afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly clear, and with the drier air and light winds, temperatures cool off nicely. Lows range from the mid-50s in our coolest spots north and west, to the low-to-mid 60s downtown. Most of us bottom in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure maintains control Friday and Saturday, with the humidity still in check, but slightly higher. Mostly sunny skies Friday turn partly cloudy Saturday, with highs both days in the 80s. Friday-night and Saturday-night lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Onshore flow means mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers both Sunday and Labor Day, and it will be more humid with dew points rising back into the mid-60s. Temperatures are fairly nice, though, topping out in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium