Today’s surge of high humidity won’t be long lived as a front responsible for the showers blowing through the region also delivers another shot of pleasant air into Thursday. The drier air coming in tonight and tomorrow is probably short lived, as well, yet it’s another reminder that the seasons are going to think about changing soon.

Through Tonight: The main part of today’s rain risk is falling apart as it heads east. We’ll be totally out of that by mid-evening or so. There’s still a chance of another isolated shower or even a storm until the front passes later. A few clouds may continue to blow through during the night, but we’re trending clearer, overall. The front passes by late evening, so if you’re up late, the cooler breezes may be noticeable. Lows are mainly in a near-60 to mid-60s range — some suburbs probably make the upper 50s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



The Beltway near dusk. (George Jiang/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Thursday): Plan on post-frontal bliss. It remains warm, thanks in large part to partly to mostly sunny skies. Humidity is low the result of northwest winds blowing in drier air. Highs are in the low-to-mid-80s. Winds are around 10 mph, with higher gusts.

Pollen update: Grass and weed pollen is low/moderate. So are mold spores.



High pressure dominates the country and the North Atlantic headed into the weekend.

More heat: One reason Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat to the United States is a high pressure, or “heat dome,” setting up shop to its north. This blocks its escape out to sea, and the heat dome also has eyes on us. We’re sitting at 51 days of 90 or greater in the city but haven’t hit that mark for six days including today. That’s a rare streak, not matched since early June. But more seems to be ahead. We could see 90 as soon as Friday, and odds seem to be good we’ll add a few more 90s next week.

