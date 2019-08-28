

A burst of shower and thunderstorm activity, signified by cooling cloud tops, accompanies an intensifying Dorian Wednesday morning. (NOAA/TropicalTidbits.com)

Tropical Storm Dorian is headed for a hit on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday, bringing damaging winds of up to 70 mph and heavy rains that could top 8 inches in spots. These rains may cause life-threatening mudslides.

By the weekend, the strengthening storm could approach the Southeast U.S. coast as a powerful hurricane, although there is considerable uncertainty about its final destination.

Following overnight computer model runs, it appears probable that Dorian could become a Category 1 hurricane prior to its closest pass to Puerto Rico. At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center of circulation was located 60 miles southeast of Saint Croix, where it may make a direct hit, moving northwest at 13 mph. The strengthening storm packed peak winds of 60 mph, an increase of 10 mph since Tuesday night.

Radar imagery from Puerto Rico Wednesday morning revealed Dorian’s attempt at forming an eye, a sign of intensification. Moreover, deeper thunderstorm activity and a more symmetric structure indicate the potential for Dorian to intensify further before hitting the territory later this afternoon or evening. A tropical storm warning is in effect for tropical storm conditions, while a hurricane watch is up for the potential of further strengthening.

Tropical Storm Dorian churns dangerously close to Puerto Rico as the sun rises Wednesday morning. (NOAA/TropicalTidbits.com)

Widespread 30 to 50 mph winds with gusts to 60 mph or more are probable over Puerto Rico, especially on the island’s eastern half. The islands of Culebra and Vieques, located to the east of the main island, could experience a direct hit and see gusts approaching 80 mph.

For most of Puerto Rico, heavy rain and strong winds will arrive by Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening, with the worst conditions on its east coast.

A flash flood watch covers the entire island, where a widespread 4 to 6 inches with localized 8 inch or greater amounts could be in the offing. The island’s infrastructure, including housing and the power grid, are still fragile following Hurricane Maria in 2017, and while T.S. Dorian pales in comparison to the power of that storm, it is likely to cause power outages and damage to any homes that have not been rebuilt to withstand such weather.

According to the Associated Press, up to 30,000 homes on the island still have blue tarps for roofs.

The National Weather Service in San Juan warns that the rains could cause “rapid rises in rivers and small streams as well as a risk of mudslides.” The heaviest rain totals, exacerbated by mountainous terrain, look to fall in the eastern half of the island.

There remains an outside chance that the storm passes far enough to the east of Puerto Rico that rainfall amounts as well as wind speeds will both be lower than currently forecast, especially on the island’s western half.

Meanwhile, Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands was placed under a flash flood warning just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and is likely to catch the brunt of this storm. Wind gusts there could top 70 mph.

In addition, individual thunderstorm cells within tropical systems sometimes tap into the turbulent winds within the spawn tornadoes, particularly to the east side of the storm’s center.

By Thursday morning, Dorian pulls away to the north-northwest. That’s when the real forecasting headache begins.



The National Hurricane Center's forecast cone as of 8 a.m. Tuesday. (NHC/NOAA)

Longer-term prospects: uncertainty grows, risk of direct impacts across the Southeast U.S. mainland possible

Forecasting the future path of Dorian is not easy, as the storm’s center has consistently been located to the east (or right) of where computer models have thought. Based on its current position, any subtle differences in initial steering flow will have huge implications on where the Dorian ends up.

At the moment, landfall anywhere from Florida’s east coast to the Outer Banks of North Carolina is possible and there’s an outside chance the storm just skirts the coast and recurves out to sea.

It’s important to note how poor forecasts have been thus far. Dorian has trekked markedly farther east than anticipated. Why?

Phillippe Papin, at atmospheric scientist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, hypothesizes it may have to do with Dorian’s inner structure. At this time yesterday, Dorian was a loosely-organized series of rotation at different levels of the atmosphere that weren’t vertically stacked very well.

That made it “feel” low-level steering currents more, so models placed more emphasis on using near-surface winds to predict where Dorian would go. But a reshuffling of the center Tuesday afternoon helped consolidate and “stack” Dorian’s spin at different levels of the atmosphere; as a result, Dorian now “feels” the mid-level winds more, which happen to be more southerly. That scooped Dorian north faster than anticipated.

1/9: Over the last 24 hours there have been large eastward shifts in #Dorian's track. It may now just clip #PuertoRico to the east! How?



Let's start with Dorian's vertical structure. One critical change is how vertically coherent Dorian's vortex has become, as seen below. pic.twitter.com/qlNVbAa3c3 — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 28, 2019

That’s to say that, now since this structural metamorphosis is complete, the storm may or may not continue trending to the east of model guidance.

Because Dorian won’t interact with the high terrain of the Dominican Republic, it will not weaken significantly prior to emerging near the Bahamas. That gives it a higher starting point for intensification as it enters a basin of warm water and hospitable wind conditions. There’s little holding Dorian back at that point, and computer models show it has the potential to rapidly intensify to at least a Category 2 storm, and quite possibly a major, or Category 3 or greater, hurricane.

“Dorian’s unanticipated northward jog on Tuesday changes a few things, all for the worse,” wrote Brian McNoldy, CWG’s tropical weather expert. “It means the eastern Puerto Rico will take a more direct hit, it means Dorian’s circulation will not get disrupted nearly as much as if it went closer to Hispaniola, and it significantly increases the odds of a hurricane landfall in the southeast U.S. later this weekend.”

While storms in the Dorian’s present location have historically tended to favor an earlier recurve out to the open Atlantic, Dorian is far from your run-of-the-mill storm, and has already proven an exceptionally difficult storm to predict.

“Only a small nudge separates Florida from the Carolinas,” wrote McNoldy.

That means Florida through the Carolinas are still in play; the National Hurricane Center’s prediction calls for Dorian to be a Category 2 storm off the northeast coast of Florida by late Sunday night into early Monday morning. However, the Center noted that “confidence in the long term track remains low.”

“In addition, users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast points as the average 5-day track error is around 200 miles,” they wrote.

Uncertainty also abounds in the intensity forecast, which may end up being a bit of an over-performer. Models also show an expanding storm with an increasingly large wind field as it approaches the mainland United States over the weekend. This is particularly concerning, considering that high tides along the East Coast will be running unusually high as so-called “King Tides” could cause coastal flooding in the absence of any storm, and could exacerbate storm surge impacts from Dorian.

Climate change-related sea level rise also heightens the risk of storm surge flooding by raising the baseline sea levels upon which storm surges build.

The bottom line? Stay tuned to later updates. Dorian is a tricky storm, and the forecast will evolve quickly. Always have a plan and a hurricane kit ready, and heed all forecasts and warnings.