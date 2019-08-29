

Fair weather clouds over the Potomac River Sunday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

9/10: Warm and dry ranks high but pretty breezy makes me sneezy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with reduced humidity. Highs: 81-85

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 56-62

Tomorrow: Sunny, light breeze, low humidity. Highs: 85-89

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The next two days are gorgeous with sunshine and low humidity. Warm temperatures hang on through the holiday weekend but humidity levels slowly inch up. A few showers could sneak through the region on Sunday and Monday but not enough to put the grill away. For those of you lucky enough to hit the beaches, scroll down for the BeachCast.

Today (Thursday): Clouds quickly disappear for a mostly sunny day with humidity falling to comfortable levels (upper 50s for dew points) by afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s as breezes from the west may gust up to 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and dry air allow temperatures to drop fast, especially after the winds die down in the evening. Lows reach the upper 50s in our cooler spots to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Hardly a cloud in the sky all day with humidity still nice and low (dew points near 60). That helps take the edge off highs that jump back up to the mid- to upper 80s. Breezes are quite light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Another starry night on tap, with little breeze and comfortable humidity. Lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is the day for outdoor plans with mainly sunny skies, moderate humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Clouds slowly increase overnight but not in time to block a few view of the sliver crescent moon in the west at dusk (even better views the next two nights). Overnight lows settle in the 60s. Confidence: High

A few showers are possible Sunday but they should be widely scattered and brief as the main activity stays up in Pennsylvania. Highs still reach the low to mid-80s with moderate humidity. A shower or two may linger into the night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

The sun should pop out at times on Labor Day (Monday), and showers are less likely but they can’t be ruled out so be prepared in case. Highs remain mostly in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

BEACHCAST (Friday-Monday)

S. N.J./Del./Md.: Highs in the low to mid-80s/lows in the low to mid-60s, light breezes, a few showers Sunday night/Monday. Water temps in the low to mid-70s, waves 1 to 2 feet but 2 to 3 feet Sunday.

VA/NC: Highs in the mid- to upper 80s/lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, light breezes, a few showers Monday. Water temps in the mid- to upper 70s, waves 1 to 2 feet.