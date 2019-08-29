

A colorful sunset earlier this month. (Corde11/Flickr)

Afternoon readings rose higher than they have in the past week today, but low humidity ensured a nice one, regardless. Sunshine was close to wall-to-wall, and a breeze added a pleasant touch. We’ll stay rather clear through tomorrow as temperatures nudge up further again.

Through Tonight: It’s an ideal evening as readings fall into and through the 70s around sunset. Overnight, skies are mainly clear with lows settling to a mid-50s to mid-60s range, suburbs to city center. Winds become light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Friday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and humidity is on the low side for one more day. Highs are mainly in the mid- and upper 80s. It’s possible we’ll hit 90 in the city. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 10 mph.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen is low.



Projected temperatures based on the GFS weather model. (Weatherbell.com)

90s watch: It still looks as if Friday’s potential 90 in the city is one of a few that might try to happen into next week. There are less than two weeks until reaching the average final 90-degree date of Sept. 11. From tomorrow onward, the city averages four more. That would get us to 55 on the year, which would be good enough for 10th-most on record.

