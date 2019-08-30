

A nice morning, August 29, for a run along the river. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: 😎Afternoon breezes and lowish humidity. We should be able to enjoy this sunny, above-average warmth for late August!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to about 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Some late day clouds. Highs: Mid-80s.

Sunday: Slight shower/storm chance. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our warmest day of the next bunch may be today. Tomorrow looks like the gem. Next week, you beachgoers may be bringing that muggier beach weather back with you. Hot and humid conditions seem poised to return to the D.C. area.

Today (Friday): While the air is not as dry as it has been, it’s still comfortable (dew points in the upper 50s to about 60), even with warmer high temperatures in the mid-80s to about 90 degrees. Other than a few periodic clouds, we should stay mostly sunny. Southwest winds could get near 10 mph during the afternoon hours, helping keep it pleasant enough for late August! Confidence: High

Tonight: Some clouds move in after late evening hours, but overall a decently starry night. Breezes turn lighter and vary in direction during the moments they do blow. A touch more humid but doubt many will notice. Temperatures get down to about 70 downtown, with 60s outside of the Beltway. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): This could be the best and easiest day to plan for outdoor activities of the long weekend. Skies try to stay mostly sunny until late afternoon, humidity is still tolerable (dew points around 60) and breezes are light. We may even cool ever so slightly, toward average late-August high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds continue to slowly increase but we should still be able to see the crescent moon in the west at dusk. A light but steady easterly breeze increases the humidity (dew points in the mid-60s) and prevents temperatures from cooling below the mid-60s to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: A couple brief showers are possible (30 percent chance), with perhaps even an afternoon thunderstorm, but rain may stay mainly north of town. Despite increased cloud cover, we should still be able to attain the low to mid-80s again. Humidity is moderate (dew points in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy conditions are likely. One or two showers or a storm could linger into the evening hours, but they’re unlikely to rumble all night. It’s getting muggier (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s), although we should still cool into our familiar temperature range of mid-60s to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Low-Medium

Muggier and at least half-sunny Labor Day (Monday) into Tuesday. A couple showers and storms can’t be ruled out, as we’ll have that humid-feeling water vapor hanging around. Upper 80s to low 90s are possible, but stay tuned as we get closer. Full-fledged summer appears to at least *want* a return to the District. Confidence: Medium

BEACHCAST (Friday-Monday)

S. N.J./Del./Md.: Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s/lows in the 60s, breezes under 15 mph, a few showers Sunday night/Monday. Water temps in the low to mid-70s, waves one to two feet but two to three feet Sunday.

Va./N.C.: Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s/lows in the upper 60s to low 70s, breezes under 15 mph, a few showers Sunday/Monday. Water temps in the mid-70s to near 80, waves one to three feet. Perhaps higher starting Sunday. Be cautious of riptides.