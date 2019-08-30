

Pennsylvania Avenue on a summer evening. (Rex Block/Flickr)

It was a warm one this afternoon as high temperatures rose to around 90. A “dry heat,” with dew points down in the 50s, made it bearable. We’re old pros at hot weather by now, anyway. Temperatures dip back slightly this weekend, but humidity and cloud cover increase. Overall, it’s not a bad few days to unofficially bid summer adieu.

Through Tonight: A pleasant evening and a comfortable overnight are on the way. Skies remain mostly clear as lows settle to the mid-60s and around 70. Winds are light and variable but shifting to northeast around dawn.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll start off with a fair amount of sunshine, although clouds should be more numerous in the afternoon than they have been recently. Temperatures head for the mid-80s in most spots with moderate humidity, thanks to dew points in the 60s. Heat indexes may approach 90. A very isolated storm isn’t impossible, but I’d guess that that activity stays west. Winds are out of the east-northeast around 10 mph.

Sunday: Clouds are more numerous again. In fact, it may be mostly cloudy. There’s a chance of isolated to widely scattered storms, but don’t bet too strongly on that at any location. With the additional clouds and rain chances, highs may be in the near-80-to-mid-80s zone.

Monday (Labor Day): Not too much change for Monday. Highs head toward the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. There’s another chance for late-day storms, as well.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.

