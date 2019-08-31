

A nice morning for a run on Thursday. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

8/10: A bit cooler than Friday, and humidity levels are up, but it’s still quite decent!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. PM storms? Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The forecast for the long holiday weekend isn’t perfect, but it could be a lot worse. Temperatures and humidity are tolerable, and rain chances are not too significant. Just as we kick summer out the door, another chance at 90s may surface next week.

Today (Saturday): Humidity is up as our wind turns to come off the ocean once again. For now it’s a semi-cool breeze, which helps keep readings below yesterday’s values. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs head toward the mid-80s in most spots. There’s an outside shot of an isolated shower, but I’d plan on that activity staying west overall. Winds are out of the east-northeast around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a rather pleasant evening and that’s the story into the overnight. Skies are more clear than not early but may tend to cloud up with time, as lows range from the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds may be numerous. If we’re socked in during the morning, that’s especially the case. Given the expectation of skies tending gray, plus a better chance of a few afternoon or evening showers and storms, highs are down another notch. It’s mostly near and a bit above 80, as humidity remains moderate. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: We probably continue to see a fair amount of clouds through the night. Temperatures fall to the mid-60s and around 70 for lows. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A small wave of low pressure passes during Labor Day Monday. This may mean a somewhat increased chance of rain in comparison with Sunday. Highs head for the low and mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

On Tuesday, we’ve said goodbye to summer unofficially, but the thermometer may need a reminder. Highs head toward 90 under mostly sunny skies. Humidity is on the moderate-high side, so it’ll feel close to mid-90s. Confidence: Medium