

Blue skies over Union Station Friday afternoon. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Not too bad, not too great (sort of a “reverse goldilocks”?), with more clouds than sun and maybe a shower.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, maybe a passing shower. Highs: Upper 70s to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower? Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, chance of isolated t’shower. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I’m taking the optimist’s view of the forecast for this farewell weekend to summer. Sure, we’ll likely have more clouds than sun, and a shower or thundershower may briefly dampen the mood. But most of today and tomorrow are dry and warm enough to enjoy outdoor time, without any oppressive heat and humidity. We do warm up to near or past 90 by midweek, before a strong cold front looks to usher in a more fall-like latter part of the week.

Today (Sunday): We’re on the cloudier side today--we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy--with an onshore flow as light winds come from the east-southeast. Some sprinkles or an isolated shower or two are possible, with steadier activity likely staying north and west of the metro area. The clouds hold temperatures from climbing too high, but should still warm to the upper 70s to mid-80s with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As isolated shower or sprinkle remains possible this evening. Otherwise we’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight, with perhaps some patchy fog as well, thanks to light winds and plenty of moisture in the air. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Labor Day): We should salvage most of the unofficial end-of-summer holiday. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible during the afternoon, as a weak disturbance (I can’t quite call it a front) sags toward us from the northwest. However, we should manage partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. So plan your BBQ and get out to those pools one last time before they close! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: After the chance of a few evening showers or thundershowers, skies should see partial clearing overnight. Other than that, there’s not much to tell, with light winds and lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

As you might expect, summer says “not so fast!” as we head back to work and school on Tuesday. Weak high pressure should provide mostly sunny skies, sending our temperatures back into the upper 80s to near 90. Skies stay mostly clear Tuesday night with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

While we should start Wednesday mostly sunny again, expect increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the west late in the day. Summer heat continues, with highs likely in the low 90s, and we’ll watch for a few isolated pop-up showers or storms during the late afternoon and evening hours.. Confidence: Low-Medium