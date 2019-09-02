

Simulated radar from the NAM model shows the possibility of a few showers or thundershowers moving through late this afternoon into the evening. Actual location and coverage may differ significantly. (Pivotal Weather and CWG)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not too hot, but a more summery feel to the unofficial last day of summer. A few showers or t’showers could impact late-day holiday plans.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Warmer, muggier, a few t’showers possible late. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Chance of a few evening showers/t’showers. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit less humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As Dorian gets all the attention down South, and rightfully so, here in the D.C. area we’re looking at a warmer and muggier Labor Day, with a few late-day showers or thundershowers possible. Tomorrow should be quite nice as we head back to work and school, before summer heat and storm chances return Wednesday. The rest of the work week is noticeably cooler, but other details depend on the exact track of Dorian as it moves north.

Today (Labor Day): A warmer and muggier feel to our Labor Day, as light winds from the south push highs to the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. And with the moderate to high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70), we could see a few showers or thundershowers, mainly after 4 p.m. or so as a weak front approaches from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: We’ll hold onto the chance of a few showers or thundershowers into the evening hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly to mostly sunny skies prevail as high pressure moves in behind the weak front. The humidity comes down just a bit (dew points in the mid-60s) with light winds from the north-northeast, as highs reach the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The evening sees mostly clear skies. But clouds may increase overnight as high pressure moves away to our northeast. Light winds from the south increase the humidity again as well, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Winds from the south and southwest on Wednesday crank up the heat and humidity, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-90s. Our next cold front brings a chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon into the evening, before dropping Wednesday-night lows into the cooler 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium

As we often see in September, temperatures drop significantly behind the cold front, with Thursday through Sunday highs in the 70s to low 80s. While we probably won’t see a major impact from Dorian in the D.C. area, unless the track shifts significantly to the west, we could see some showers and gusty breezes Thursday into Friday if it tracks close enough to the Mid-Atlantic coast. It’s early, but right now the weekend is looking mostly dry. Confidence: Low-Medium