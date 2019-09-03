

The Key Bridge in morning light. (George Jiang/Flickr)

7/10: Early September warmth and sunshine with just a touch of humidity are just fine.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-87.

Tonight: A few clouds late, slightly muggy. Lows: 67-72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, late day showers/storms. Highs: Upper 80s to lower 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The calendar has turned to September, but summery weather is sticking around. That’s both in terms of heat and some humidity. This is especially so tomorrow, when we should see another round of 90-degree temperatures with moderate to high humidity. A cool front late Wednesday starts to interact with the edge of Hurricane Dorian on Thursday and Friday to generate showers, clouds and maybe breezes with cooler conditions. The good news is that this looks to clear out just in time for a sunnier, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures kind of weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Partly-to-mostly sunny skies greet the return to work and school. Highs reach the middle 80s with some moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-to-upper 60s). Light winds mostly come from the north direction. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear early, with some clouds arriving late as humidity holds to the muggier side. Lows reach the upper 60s to low 70s for the most part, with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly-to-mostly sunny skies help deliver our hottest day of the week, with highs near and past 90 in most spots. Watch for late afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms as well. Humidity aims for moderate-to-high levels (dew points upper 60s, or low 70s). Winds blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph, but could be gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Evening showers and thunderstorms are a risk, and clouds may linger overnight with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday should deliver partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, cooler weather and scattered showers at times thanks to a stalled cool front and the edge of Dorian as it passes by well to the south and east. Highs both days should be only in the 70s, with mostly cloudy skies and light showers possible Thursday and Friday nights as lows drop mainly into the 60s, except for maybe some upper 50s in the outer suburbs. Friday and Friday night could be a bit breezier, too, mainly south and east of the city and especially toward the lower Eastern Shore. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking nice as of now. High pressure should build in behind Dorian and the cool front that passes will supply low humidity to go with sunny skies. Highs are in the upper 70s to low 80s. It might feel slightly cool Saturday night. Confidence: Medium