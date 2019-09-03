Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas at unprecedented intensity for that island nation, and as the most intense storm on record at landfall in the North Atlantic Ocean Basin. Not surprisingly, early information from the Bahamas shows widespread devastation after some locations were exposed to a terrifying barrage of nearly two straight days major hurricane conditions (Categories 3, 4, and 5).

Grand Bahama Island was under the eyewall of Dorian, the most severe part of the hurricane, for 40 straight hours as the storm crawled at a record slow pace for a tempest so strong.

The Finnish satellite company ICEEYE, which uses synthetic aperture radar to discern features on Earth’s surface, released an image taken by its satellite on Monday at 11:44 a.m. local time that shows the areas that were likely inundated on Grand Bahama Island. This satellite has an advantage over other Earth observing satellites in that it’s not limited by clouds associated with storms like Dorian.



Areas detected by satellite that were not flooded Monday morning. (ICEYE/Washington Post)

The ICEEYE image shows widespread flooding, though much of the water has encroached on the international airport and relatively sparsely populated areas, at least as of the time the picture was taken.

The enormous scope of the storm surge flooding is also apparent in these remotely sensed images from the Sentinel satellite, which shows Great Abaco Island before and after the storm:

The images acquired by the radar on board #Sentinel1 🇪🇺🛰️ over #AbacoIsland in the #Bahamas show the mind-boggling magnitude of the storm surge as a result of #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/QiRuu4Z0lI — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) September 3, 2019

Other images and videos coming out show widespread devastation, particularly in Marsh Harbor and Abaco. Officials have not had time to overfly and assess the damage on all of the 70-mile-long Grand Bahama Island, which had a Category 4 and 5 onslaught for an unimaginably long time.

Damage in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater)



Flooding in the Bahamas, taken on September 2, 2019. (Photo by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

Hurricane Update: Iram Lewis,

Member of Parliament,

Central Grand Bahama sent me this video of Freeport International Airport: FPO pic.twitter.com/oDPIJXBnP9 — Dem House Leader (@kionnemcghee) September 2, 2019

Heartwrenching visuals incoming from the Bahamas. We're getting our first look at the aftermath left behind by #HurricaneDorian Our hearts go out to those already affected by this historic storm. > https://t.co/f9fhfA4y2R pic.twitter.com/syscWnlaAZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 3, 2019