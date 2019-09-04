Simulated radar for late this afternoon and evening shows the potential for a few showers and storms moving through from northwest to southeast. Actual location and coverage of showers and storms may differ. (PivotalWeather and CWG)
By Dan Stillman
Dan Stillman
Meteorologist and editor for the Capital Weather Gang

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: No need for this kind of heat and humidity once school starts, not to mention a few storms could disrupt late-day outdoor activities.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, a few p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90 to the mid-90s.

Tonight: A few evening showers and storms. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, a few showers possible late. Highs: 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We came up just short of 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with a high of 89 at Reagan National both days. Today, though, we may very well notch our 53rd 90-degree day of the year in D.C., with a few late-day showers and storms possible as well. Thursday and Friday trend markedly cooler behind a cold front, with perhaps some showers and gusty breezes from Dorian, before what looks like a mostly nice weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.


x (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a warmer and more humid start this morning, and it only gets worse this afternoon. Highs climb to around 90 to the mid-90s under partly sunny skies, and with high humidity (dew points near 70), the heat index should reach the mid-to-upper 90s. A few strong to severe showers and thunderstorms may come through with a cold front late this afternoon into the evening, from northwest to southeast around 4 to 9 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few strong to severe showers and storms may linger during the evening, especially from near D.C. and I-95 toward the south and east. Clouds increase overnight as the outer edge of Dorian gets closer, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): Behind the cold front Thursday is a cloudy and cooler day, with the chance of a few afternoon showers as Dorian gets a bit closer from the south. Highs top out in the 70s with light winds from the north-northeast and lower humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still mostly cloudy with a some showers possible, especially south and east of D.C. And the breeze picks up a bit over night with lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Dorian may get just close enough on Friday to kick up more of a breeze, around 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. A few showers are possible as well, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Clearing skies and even a bit cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks mostly nice from this vantage point. High pressure provides partly to mostly sunny skies, with warmer highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, and continued lower humidity (dew points near 60). Just a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. Lows Saturday night drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium