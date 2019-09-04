

Simulated radar for late this afternoon and evening shows the potential for a few showers and storms moving through from northwest to southeast. Actual location and coverage of showers and storms may differ. (PivotalWeather and CWG)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: No need for this kind of heat and humidity once school starts, not to mention a few storms could disrupt late-day outdoor activities.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, a few p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90 to the mid-90s.

Tonight: A few evening showers and storms. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cooler, a few showers possible late. Highs: 70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We came up just short of 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, with a high of 89 at Reagan National both days. Today, though, we may very well notch our 53rd 90-degree day of the year in D.C., with a few late-day showers and storms possible as well. Thursday and Friday trend markedly cooler behind a cold front, with perhaps some showers and gusty breezes from Dorian, before what looks like a mostly nice weekend.

Today (Wednesday): We’re off to a warmer and more humid start this morning, and it only gets worse this afternoon. Highs climb to around 90 to the mid-90s under partly sunny skies, and with high humidity (dew points near 70), the heat index should reach the mid-to-upper 90s. A few strong to severe showers and thunderstorms may come through with a cold front late this afternoon into the evening, from northwest to southeast around 4 to 9 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few strong to severe showers and storms may linger during the evening, especially from near D.C. and I-95 toward the south and east. Clouds increase overnight as the outer edge of Dorian gets closer, with lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Behind the cold front Thursday is a cloudy and cooler day, with the chance of a few afternoon showers as Dorian gets a bit closer from the south. Highs top out in the 70s with light winds from the north-northeast and lower humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still mostly cloudy with a some showers possible, especially south and east of D.C. And the breeze picks up a bit over night with lows near 60 to the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Dorian may get just close enough on Friday to kick up more of a breeze, around 10-20 mph with some higher gusts. A few showers are possible as well, with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Clearing skies and even a bit cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend looks mostly nice from this vantage point. High pressure provides partly to mostly sunny skies, with warmer highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, and continued lower humidity (dew points near 60). Just a slight chance of a shower on Sunday. Lows Saturday night drop back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium