After a couple days of 89s in the city, high temperature rose to near and past 90 once again today. In fact, the 96 degree high temperature for the city broke a record, which was last set in 2018 when it was 95 degrees. Some relief in the form of a cold front is on the way, but it won’t get too far to our south and east, though, so clouds and some showers remain a risk into late week. Some interaction with Hurricane Dorian is possible, as well.

Through tonight: Today’s storminess so far lacks much potency, and that may remain the case through the evening. This in mind, passing showers could be briefly heavy. Some thunder is possible, as well. Overnight, trending a bit drier with lows settling to the mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll be behind the cold front, and Dorian will be working up the coast. This means we’ll be cooler than recent days but also hard-pressed to see much sun. I doubt it will be too wet during the day, but a passing wave or two of showers seems possible. Highs will be mainly in the mid-70s to around 80. Winds are out of the northeast around 5 mph to 10 mph.

Ben Brenman Park in Alexandria. (Kathleen Swendiman/Flickr)

Pollen update: Weed pollen and grass pollen is moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low.

90s update: Today’s record high was the second of the warm season in the city, and with Day 53 of 90 degrees or greater under our belt, we now sit tied for 13th most in a full year. We are quickly running out of time for more, given an average final of September 11, but it’s a bit too early to call it yet.



The progression of 90-degree days this year. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

