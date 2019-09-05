

Wild yellow flowers at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland on Sunday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

8/10: As Dorian comes in from the sea, it’s a tad cloudy but as nice as it can be.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, light breezes, less humid. Highs: 75 to 79.

Tonight: Light scattered showers possible, still light breezes. Lows: 63 to 69.

Tomorrow: Moderate breezes, scattered showers. Highs: 74 to 78.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a record high of 96 degrees on Wednesday, the heat is off! Cooler air slipping into the area gets help from increasing high- and mid-level clouds today. Dorian should be safely veering out to sea on Friday, far enough away that we should see no more than a few passing showers and moderately gusty breezes. Clear sailing then through the weekend.

Today (Thursday): The shift to milder, less humid air (dew points in the low to mid-60s) is in sharp contrast to yesterday. High clouds spinning off Dorian slowly lower during the day but showers are unlikely. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 70s with light northeast breezes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thickening clouds could produce a few very light showers by evening and remain a possibility through the night. Breezes remain light from the northeast. Lows are mainly mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Winds increase during the day from the north gusting over 20 mph. For a tropically influenced day, humidity is moderate (low to mid-60s dew points). A few bands of light showers may zip through, especially east and southeast of Washington, but widespread rains are unlikely. Highs reach in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds quickly clear out during the evening and breezes rapidly die down. Lows fall to the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday should have deep blue skies that often come with the departure of a hurricane. Humidity levels are even more comfortable (dew points upper 50s to lower 60s) with highs mainly in the lower 80s. A clear night makes viewing the waxing moon in the company of Jupiter and Saturn a nice sight. Lows fall to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The partly cloudy skies, moderate humidity and highs in the low 80s on Sunday are made for outdoor activities. Skies gradually cloud up overnight with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs should be in the upper 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium