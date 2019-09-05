Temperatures were subdued today by cloud cover, but it still ended up rather warm and muggy. Highs mainly made the upper 70s and lower 80s, which is indeed on the cool side of normal for the time of year. Definitely an improvement from the record highs of yesterday! We’ve got more of the same on the way through tomorrow as Dorian passes by the region.

Through Tonight: Clouds stick with us into the night. If you’re out around sunset, especially north and west, keep an eye out; tropical system sunsets can be spectacular. Clouds tend to thicken and lower late, with some passing showers possible after midnight. Lows range from low 60s north and west to mid-or-upper 60s in the city and southeast. Winds are out of the north-northeast around 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): More clouds fill our skies as Dorian passes. We may see some showers move through at times as well, especially during the first half of the day. They’re unlikely to amount to much. Highs are in the mid-70s to around 80. Winds pick up to about 10-20 mph, with some gusts around 25-30 mph or so.

A sunset in McLean, Va., on Wednesday. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Pollen update: Weed pollen and mold spores are moderate/high. Tree pollen is moderate, and grass pollen is low/moderate.

Wild horses in a hurricane: You may have seen this article in the sidebar of most-read stories today, and it’s there for good reason: A fascinating story about what the wild horses of North Carolina do during a hurricane.

