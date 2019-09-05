Hurricane Dorian pummeled the northwest Bahamas like no other storm on record. The storm struck as a ferocious Category 5 hurricane with 185-mph winds, and it sat and spun over Grand Bahama island for 40 straight hours as a major hurricane. This may have been the longest siege of violent, destructive weather ever unleashed on a single location.

—Path of Hurricane Dorian State Capital Marsh Harbour Freeport U.S. Grand Bahama Abaco BAHAMAS Miami Nassau 100 MILES —Path of Hurricane Dorian Freeport Marsh Harbour U.S. Grand Bahama Abaco Miami Nassau BAHAMAS 100 MILES U.S. Marsh Harbour Freeport Grand Bahama Abaco Miami BAHAMAS Atlantic Ocean Nassau 150 MILES Atlantic Ocean U.S. Freeport Marsh Harbour Grand Bahama Abaco Miami Nassau BAHAMAS 150 MILES CUBA

The storm’s powerful winds and storm-surge flooding, with a forecast surge as high as 23 feet, destroyed structures and flooded large areas of land. Satellite-based rainfall estimates in the northwest Bahamas range from 40 to 60 inches, which no doubt further compounded the flooding.

Marsh Harbour Marsh Harbour Abaco Island



Satellite images of Marsh Harbour before Hurricane Dorian, in May, and on Tuesday. (Planet Labs)

Images released by Planet Labs show the devastation of Marsh Harbour’s main harbor. Docks are destroyed, buildings are leveled and the water, which was crystal clear before the storm, has been stirred up and is full of sediment. Throughout the Great Abaco island, structures were demolished.

Hurricane Dorian tied for the strongest hurricane winds at landfall on record in the Atlantic and was the strongest hurricane observed so far north in the North Atlantic Basin. A storm of this magnitude is capable of reshaping islands for decades to come, both in terms of built structures and by eroding existing lands or cutting new channels, effectively creating new islands.

Dundas Town Marsh Harbour Abaco Island



The Dundas Town area before Dorian, in March 2018, and on Tuesday. (CNES/Airbus/Planet Labs)

Roads were submerged throughout the island, cutting off transportation, and even some designated shelters, such as the Central Abaco Primary School near Dundas Town, were destroyed.

Leonard M. Thompson International Airport Marsh Harbour Abaco Island



Satellite images of Leonard M. Thompson International Airport in May 2017 and on Tuesday. (CNES/Airbus/Planet Labs)

Nearly half the runway of Leonard M. Thompson International Airport was submerged. Several smaller buildings appear destroyed, and debris is strewn about the area. The airport is the second busiest in the Bahamas and a major gateway into the country.

Freeport Grand Bahama Island Freeport



Freeport on Saturday, before Dorian, and on Monday. (e-Geos/SIIS/Ursa)

Synthetic aperture radar imagery from Ursa Space Systems shows a similar level of devastation on the Island of Grand Bahama. SAR instruments use radio waves to pierce through cloudy skies, clearly showing flooding on the island. Freeport is home to about 26,000 people and is the main city on Grand Bahama. Images taken after the storm show the airport underwater.

Tuesday, authorities said that almost 3 out of every 4 homes on Grand Bahama were underwater. Recovery from the disaster is expected to cost billions of dollars.

About this report: Storm path is from the National Hurricane Center. Maps use data from Open Street Map and ESA Sentinel.