

Rain forecast from Hurricane Dorian in the Mid-Atlantic by the National Weather Service.

Dorian is a dangerous hurricane but nothing to worry about in the immediate Washington area. However, as you head southeast into far Southern Maryland and especially toward Hampton Roads and the southern Delmarva Peninsula, conditions will quickly deteriorate late Thursday night into Friday.

Around Virginia Beach, up to 8 to 10 inches of flooding rain, a dangerous rise in ocean water of 2 to 4 feet and gusts to 65 mph are possible.

Less-intense tropical storm conditions are anticipated farther north around Salisbury and Ocean City

Tropical storm warnings are in effect through Friday for the following areas:

North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island, Del.

Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

The warning area includes St. Mary’s County in Southern Maryland, Salisbury, Md., Ocean City, and Chincoteague, Va.

This warning area lies along the western fringe of Dorian’s significant weather and there is much higher confidence in tropical storm conditions in Virginia Beach compared to places farther north like St. Mary’s County.



Wind gust projections from the National Weather Service between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Saturday. Shown times are Universal, subtract four hours for eastern time. (WeatherBell.com)

Here’s our best bet of what to expect in different areas:

Virginia Beach and Norfolk : Winds gradually increase Thursday evening with gusts hitting 30 to 40 mph by midnight. The strongest winds are likely between about 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, when gusts could reach 50 to 65 mph. Rain is likely to begin just after midnight and become heavy by dawn before tapering off by late afternoon. Four to 8 inches of rain could fall, with isolated amounts of 8 to 10 inches. The National Service has declared a moderate to high risk of flash flooding. In addition, a storm surge of several feet is expected to cause major coastal flooding Friday afternoon and evening.

: Winds gradually increase Thursday evening with gusts hitting 30 to 40 mph by midnight. The strongest winds are likely between about 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, when gusts could reach 50 to 65 mph. Rain is likely to begin just after midnight and become heavy by dawn before tapering off by late afternoon. Four to 8 inches of rain could fall, with isolated amounts of 8 to 10 inches. The National Service has declared a moderate to high risk of flash flooding. In addition, a storm surge of several feet is expected to cause major coastal flooding Friday afternoon and evening. Ocean City and Salisbury, Md.: Winds gradually increase predawn Friday with gusts hitting 30 to 40 mph by midmorning. Peak gusts hit 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon and gradually diminish at night. Rain begins around dawn Friday and tapers off by mid- to late-afternoon. Up to 1 to 3 inches could fall.

Winds gradually increase predawn Friday with gusts hitting 30 to 40 mph by midmorning. Peak gusts hit 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon and gradually diminish at night. Rain begins around dawn Friday and tapers off by mid- to late-afternoon. Up to 1 to 3 inches could fall. Far Southern Maryland (St. Mary’s County): Winds slowly pick up Friday predawn and could gust between 30 and 45 mph between daybreak and sunset before diminishing. Intermittent showers are possible early Friday morning into the early afternoon hours. Totals of an inch or less are most likely.

Around Hampton Roads, perhaps the biggest hazard is storm surge, which is the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land. Projections are for the potential of 2 to 4 feet of inundation around high tide. “There will be SIGNIFICANT flood from Storm Surge,” the National Weather Service tweeted. In a separate briefing, it warned that the surge could flood “numerous roads and buildings, resulting in a significant threat to life and property.”

The greatest coastal flooding threat is Friday afternoon and evening around the time of high tide.

[Noon] There will be SIGNIFICANT flooding from Storm Surge across Hampton Roads and Northeast NC. 2-4ft of inundation southern Chesapeake Bay @ Yorktown south (including Norfolk), James R. at Jamestown, & north side of Albemarle Sound in NC. Forecast below reference MLLW. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/UP4XdGAmhc — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 5, 2019

In population centers farther inland, from Richmond to Washington, Dorian will be rather tame by comparison. While Richmond could see some gusts of 20 to 40 mph during the day Friday, gusts in Washington shouldn’t exceed about 25 mph. Rainfall around Richmond could reach about 0.5 inches whereas less than 0.1 inches are likely around Washington, if it rains at all.