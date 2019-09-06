TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Locally, Dorian’s letting us off easy. 70s, with the storm staying far enough east to toss us clouds, gusty breezes and spotty showers.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Gusty shower/storm chance. Highs: 70s.

Tonight: Clearing, dying breeze. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Comfortably dry air. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Dorian’s effects in the DMV area today are mainly limited to gusty showers or perhaps an isolated storm, with more impact being felt well east and southeast of town. Behind the hurricane, dry air moves in for our weekend on northwesterly breezes out of Canada. It looks potentially spectacular!

Today (Friday): It’s mostly cloudy as Dorian passes to our east-southeast. A few gusty showers — maybe even a storm — are possible, especially in the morning, but nothing heavy, long lasting, or severe is currently expected. We could feel a tad clammy or muggy (low to mid-60s dew points) at times but at least high temperatures generally stick to the 70s. Temperatures might close in on 80 if we see more sun during mid- to late afternoon hours. Winds by midday may near 20 mph, with some gusts around 30 mph possible. It’ll calm a bit by sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances — along with clouds — decrease. If not before sunset, quickly after it. Northeast breezes also continue to die down. Upper 50s to mid-60s looks to be our low temperature range, by just before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It could be spectacular, with blue skies thanks to drying air and fresh northwesterly breezes (around 10 mph) behind Dorian. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s should feel great! Right about average for this time of year, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear, so be sure to glance the waxing moon near Jupiter and Saturn. Northwesterly breezes may blow consistently around 5 mph, but that only helps upper 50s to mid-60s low temperatures feel that much more refreshing. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: This has real potential to be another “Nice Day,” with (almost crisp) temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points may dip toward the almost autumnal 50-degree mark. That’s very dry September air for around here — boy oh boy! Cloud levels and breeze levels are a bit hard to pin down, but we may be able scour them out of the forecast as we get closer. Let’s assume some clouds and breezes bubble up from time to time. Get outside, regardless. Just use a bit of sunscreen midday! Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Another familiar low temperature range, with upper 50s to mid-60s likely by around dawn. Skies may gradually cloud up overnight, with a slight shower chance before daybreak. Confidence: Low-Medium

Cloudier but still comfortable upper 70s to low 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Only slowly does noticeable humidity return, by Tuesday, with dew points in the mid-60s possible. Hit-or-miss showers, even a couple thunderstorms, are possible. Especially with a weak disturbance trying to move through later Monday. Stay tuned to forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium