* Coastal flood watch for the tidal Potomac Saturday night *

The few showers that popped up in the area today were almost entirely east of Interstate 95. Some spots well west had a good deal of sun! As Dorian pulls away to the northeast, a pleasant weekend is arriving in its wake.

Through Tonight: It could be another great sunset in spots as Dorian’s high clouds linger over parts of the area into evening. Trending clearer overnight. Lows are in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Winds are out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Saturday): What a day! This one’s a winner from start to end. Skies are mostly sunny, and humidity is out of here for the time being. Highs head for a range of near 80 to the mid-80s. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph.

Sunday: No major changes compared to Saturday. We’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures rise to right around 80, give or take a few degrees. There could be some increase in clouds heading toward sunset, but no rain worries. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Coastal flood watch: The National Weather Service has placed areas near the tidal Potomac in the District, Arlington, Falls Church, and Alexandria under a coastal flood watch. Flooding is likely during high tide early Sunday morning. The high tide comes between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday. When it comes to impacts, here’s what they say:

“Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible. The unprotected area on the Southwest Waterfront at the DC Seafood Market may flood. Water may approach parts of the Hains Point Loop Road, but it will likely be closed. Water may approach buildings near King Street and Union Street.”

Pollen update: Weed and grass pollen are moderate/high. Tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

