

Some of the first hints of autumn are starting to show up in Arlington. (Tom Mockler/Flickr)

9/10: Close to perfect. But could Sunday be even better?

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to mid-80s.

Tonight: Star-filled skies. Lows: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Near 80 to low 80s.

Dorian is out of the way just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures are close to normal for early September and sunshine is plentiful. If that’s not enough, humidity is basically nonexistent. The main issue might be crowds, once everyone heads outside to enjoy the weather!

Today (Saturday): We kick off a beautiful weekend with a brilliant morning. Skies are largely sunny and temperatures are seasonably cool. Those readings rise with the sun and head toward highs in the near-80 to mid-80s zone. Humidity is low. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s a great one for being outdoors as temperatures fall through the 70s around sunset. Skies remain mostly clear overnight as lows settle to the upper 50s in the cooler suburbs while settling to the low and mid-60s in the warm spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): This looks like a near-repeat of today, but perhaps even better, given slightly more-comfortable temperatures. Skies are mostly sunny as highs rise to 80 or a bit beyond. Winds out of the northwest blow around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase overnight. A few showers aren’t impossible, but most spots should stay dry. Lows again range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A small system passing to our south may keep us rather cloudy into Monday. Some showers remain possible, but the best odds of any appreciable rain should stay to our south. Highs aim for the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

By Tuesday, the little weather disturbance for Monday should be offshore and moving away. This means we see sunshine return. Humidity is back up to moderate levels, so highs in the near-80 to mid-80s range feel a bit summerlike. Confidence: Medium