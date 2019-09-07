

A bridge over muddy water by George Jiang.

Dorian is finally gone, and in the storm’s wake, we’ve got some near perfect weekend weather. It seems like it works that way more often than not. A large, disruptive atmospheric disturbance immediately gives way to a tranquil and rather ideal environment. In any case, take full advantage, and enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: We’ll have lovely conditions for outdoor activities. And you may even require a light coat to boot. It will be mostly clear, calm and seasonably cool. Temperatures will settle in the low 60s downtown and the upper 50s everywhere else. Pockets of fog could develop in the predawn hours in the colder spots.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Expect excellent weather once again as high pressure remains in control, giving us conditions nearly identical to Saturday’s. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Clouds build in the evening, and scattered showers may develop overnight. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 60s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.