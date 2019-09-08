

A spectacular Saturday at the Reflecting Pool. (angela n. via Flickr)

10/10: It could be a touch warm in the sun at times, but it’s just too nice to not award a perfect score.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, pleasant Highs: Low 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light shower? Lows: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower possible. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Every weekend should be like this! Sunny skies and warm-but-not-hot temperatures make it a must to spend at least some time outdoors. Enjoy it while you can, as the clouds come in tomorrow, with heat and humidity returning by midweek. Summer’s not quite done with us yet!

Today (Sunday): High pressure remains in control of our skies and that means another quite lovely day. A cool-ish morning with temperatures rising through the 60s into the 70s transitions to a gorgeous afternoon with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs mainly in the low 80s. Some fair-weather clouds are likely to float on by during the afternoon hours and there won’t be as much of a breeze as yesterday, but humidity levels remain well in check! Confidence: High

Tonight: A few changes are in store by evening. Most notable is our skies becoming mostly cloudy as a light wind comes from the northeast. And a light shower or two can’t be ruled out late evening or overnight, with lows around the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Easterly flow coming in off the Atlantic Ocean means two things. First, it’s likely to be a mostly cloudy day. And second, increased moisture means we’ll start to notice the humidity creep up. A few isolated showers may pop up, but they’re probably more the exception than the rule. The clouds hold back temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A few isolated showers may linger into the evening hours before leaving us a partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Any clearing may be “self-defeating," possibly allowing temperatures to cool enough for a few pockets of fog to form. In any case, expect lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday looks to be a transition day of sorts as high pressure to our northeast weakens and high pressure over the Southeast U.S. starts to exert its influence. As a result, we’ll trend a bit warmer with highs aiming for the low 80s under partly sunny skies. Tuesday night we’re partly cloudy as a breeze from the south keeps us warmer than recent nights, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

By Wednesday, the warmth is back in full swing. The sun is too with mostly sunny skies breaking out and sending highs to near or past 90. With dew points in the upper 60s, you’ll notice the humidity as well. A few showers or storms could also threaten by afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium