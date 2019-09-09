

The Overlee Dog Swim on Sunday. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr)

4/10: The clouds and showers are a bit of a letdown after such a stellar weekend, but our lawns could use a little moisture.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with a few showers. Highs: 75-80.

Tonight: Evening showers possible, then mostly cloudy. Lows: 60-65.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A bit of a cloudy, murky day follows our fantastic weekend. But the sun won’t hide long and, by the middle of the week, it’s beating down on us and initiating an early-September heat spell. We should hit 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, and maybe Friday and/or Saturday, too, before a cold front offers relief.

Today (Monday): As a result of breezes from the east and northeast, drawing in Atlantic moisture, it’s cloudy and not as warm today, with highs mostly in the upper 70s. Most of the day is dry, but some showers could pop up, and maybe even a rumble of thunder, mostly in the late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cloudy this evening with a shower or thundershower possible. Clouds slowly decrease overnight with lows 60-65. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Increasing sunshine and a little warmer. Highs should climb into the low 80s, and there’s a touch of mugginess in the air (dew points in the mid-60s). Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and mild as lows only fall back into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

July-like weather returns Wednesday and Thursday. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, and it’s not only hot, but also quite humid (dew points in the upper 60s to near 70). This means highs near 90 on Wednesday and 90 to 95 on Thursday. Especially on Thursday, there could be a few late-day showers and storms. The nights are partly cloudy and balmy, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

The temperature forecast on Friday is a little tricky depending on what side of a warm front we end up on. We could be cloudier and closer to 80 or sunnier and near 90 for a third straight day. With that front around, we’ll have a chance of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Mostly cloudy and mild Friday night, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

The weekend should be pretty nice for the most part. It’s still very warm and humid on Saturday, and we can’t rule out some showers and storms, probably late in the day, as a cold front comes through. Highs range from 85 to 90. By Sunday, it’s neither as hot nor as humid, with highs 80 to 85. Overnight lows are mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium