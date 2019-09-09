

Starry skies over Lake Anne in Reston. (Kit Case/Flickr)

Clouds failed to keep us all that cool Monday, with highs rising into the 80s most spots. Warm is the story ahead, so perhaps it’s fitting. We see sunshine return with vengeance Tuesday on another warm but not hot day. After that, temperatures are on the way back toward summerlike levels. Kicking the warm season out of here is always one of the hardest jobs of the year.

Through Tonight: It’s not impossible a shower or two rolls by during the evening, but most folks stay dry. Parts of the area could be in for a nice sunset as some breaks enter the picture. With time, skies should start to clear. Lows range across the 60s overall, but that could be a 70 downtown. Winds are out of the north-northeast about 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some clouds may linger into the morning, but we should see increased sun as the day progresses, and we probably finish mostly sunny. As the sun comes out, temperatures head upward. Highs make the low- and mid-80s most spots. Winds should flip to the south, about 5 to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Grass and weed pollen are moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Fall is coming, maybe: We’ve had only one day at or above 90 degrees so far in September. That might seem typical, considering we’re headed out of summer, but the city averages three such days per September. Despite the fact that our last 90-degree day comes around the 11th on average, it looks as if we may be seeing some past that date this year. Models are in fairly good agreement of more heat on the way. Let’s also hope the cool-down shown after comes together!



Forecast temperatures from today's GFS weather model run. (Weatherbell.com)

