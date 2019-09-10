

Adams Morgan on Sept. 8, 2019 (Angela N. via Flickr) (Angela N via Flickr/Angela N. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Seasonable warmth today is dreamy compared with the following two days ... steamy.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, gentle breeze. Highs: 81 to 85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, more humid. Lows: 63 to 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, humid, light winds. Highs: 89 to 93.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Summer may be over in the meteorological books, but you wouldn’t know it this week as heat and humidity sneak back in tomorrow and Thursday for an unwelcome visit. A cool front should come to the rescue Friday, but only for a day. Best shower chances are Thursday through the weekend, but they’ll be scattered in coverage.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Tuesday): A light east wind in the morning brings in a few clouds, but we clear out after winds shift around from the south. Humidity is moderate, with dew points in the mid-60s. Highs are average for the date, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Light winds and readings in the upper 70s are fine for evening walks, but humidity creeps higher. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny skies and light southwest winds team up with relatively high humidity (dew points in the low 70s) to make for a sweaty day. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s, with Reagan National Airport likely to notch yet another 90-degree day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: There is the risk of a few evening thunderstorms, but they should be widely scattered and bring little relief from the heat/humidity. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday would be fine if it were the middle of summer. Uncomfortable humidity (dew points in the low 70s), light winds and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s make things feel oppressive. Thunderstorms should pop up by afternoon and continue into the evening, but not all will benefit from the rains. Overnight lows hold mainly in the upper 60s Confidence: Medium

A not-so-unlucky Friday the 13th dawns with northeast winds as high pressure noses into the area, bringing a much cooler and slightly less humid break in the pattern. Any showers are light and widely scattered. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 70s. Breaks in the clouds should give glimpses of the rising full “harvest” moon in the evening as lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Saturday/Sunday warm back up and humidity rises to borderline uncomfortable under partly sunny skies. A few scattered showers are possible but not a dealbreaker on outdoor activities, with the greatest risk coming Saturday night. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s and lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Low-Medium