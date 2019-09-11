

Serene skies over Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 7. (angela n. via Flickr)

3/10: Still early enough in September that we shouldn’t be surprised by a steamy day with a storm chance late.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, humid, late-day storms possible. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, a few showers/storms possible. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Still humid, chance of late-day storms. Highs: Near 90 to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Summer makes a solid comeback today and tomorrow as we head for near or past 90 both days, each with plenty of humidity and a chance of late-day showers and storms. Friday is then mostly cloudy and decidedly cooler, before a warmer Saturday and Sunday, which both carry the chance of a few more showers and storms.

(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Today (Wednesday): Heating up today as a light wind from the south locks in the humidity. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies as highs reach the low to mid-90s. Feeling more like the mid-90s to near 100 with the high humidity (dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s). An area of heavy showers and storms could develop and move through from west to east around 4 to 9 p.m. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: That potential area of heavy showers and storms could still be moving through from west to east until 9 p.m. or so. A few more showers or storms remain possible late evening or overnight. Otherwise it’s partly cloudy and muggy, with lows mainly in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Similar story tomorrow, with partly sunny skies and still plenty humid. Highs head for near 90 to the low 90s, and a cold front coming from the north could spark more showers and storms in the late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still muggy with scattered showers and storms possible during the evening and overnight, as the front continues to move through from north to south. Lows drop mainly to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

With an onshore breeze from the east, Friday is a mostly cloudy and much cooler day with highs in the 70s. Could see a few light showers during the day and into the evening, despite the somewhat lower humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Confidence: Medium-High

Another cold front approaches Saturday and could stall nearby on Sunday. Both days look decent for outdoor activities, but also can’t rule out a few scattered showers and storms either day. Highs aim for the warmer 80s to near 90, with humidity trending higher again as well. Confidence: Low-Medium