

Dusk over the Grant Memorial and the west front of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

2/10: This is not quite right, despite the longer night. Daytime heat is a fright.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny, humid, late-day storms possible. Highs: 90 to 95.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, evening thunderstorms possible. Lows: 63 to 69.

Tomorrow: Overcast, isolated showers. Highs: 74 to 78.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s heat won’t be far off record levels (96 in Washington and Baltimore, and 95 at Dulles International Airport) but some late-day storms may cool us off. If not, clouds and breezes from the east offer some relief Friday. The weekend warms up quickly with only an isolated thunderstorm chance.

Today (Thursday): Any lingering clouds from last evening’s storms quickly dissipate, allowing the sun to beat down through the day. Highs are mainly in the low 90s, but it feels like upper 90s, with dew points near 70. Another band of thunderstorms is a decent bet, with the strongest activity probably north and east of downtown. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few lingering thunderstorms are possible in the evening but should die out as winds shift to out of the northeast. Cooler, drier air settles in with lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Light northeast winds continue to import cooler air from the Atlantic. This cool marine flow keeps overcast skies in place much of the day, but there’s only a slight chance for a light shower. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s with moderate humidity (dew points in the low 60s) are a nice change of pace. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clouds are likely to linger much of the night as winds calm. Chances for glimpsing the “Harvest” full moon are not good. Lows fall to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees clouds break up enough to allow the sun to warm us back up. Highs should reach the low to mid-80s. That warmth should help to set off some late-day thunderstorms, but most should be quickly passing. Overnight lows sink into the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Skies are mainly sunny Sunday, with highs pushing into the mid- to upper 80s and increasingly uncomfortable humidity. Thunderstorm chances are minimal. Lows overnight should be in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is back to uncomfortably warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under sunny skies. Confidence: Medium