In addition to Washington setting a record high today, Baltimore did as well. I know I speak for many when I say enough is enough! Happily, cooler weather is on the way Friday. It’ll come along with a lot of clouds. First, we’ll see some showers and storms roll by into this evening.

Through tonight: Any showers or storms should be isolated to widely scattered. Given the high heat and humidity, any can be locally intense. In addition to the risk of briefly heavy rain and frequent lightning, there’s a small chance of isolated wind damage. Rain odds wind down in the hours after dark, but clouds may remain numerous. Lows settle to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds turn to come out of the northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): A wind off the ocean acts as natural air conditioning. It’ll feel cool, especially after today. Highs could be as much as 20 to 25 degrees lower than this afternoon, with readings mainly heading for the low and mid-70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph keep that marine air flowing. Humidity is down, but still moderate. Not a big deal given the lower temperatures.



A mix of clouds and sun on a warm summer day. (Tim Brown/Flickr)

Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

Hot, hot, hot: Washington wasn’t the only place to set a record high today. It had plenty of company across the eastern United States. Locally, Baltimore also set a record high for the date with at least 97 degrees. Records were set in numerous locations east of the Mississippi River as strong high pressure dominates the region.



Record and near-record highs today. (CoolWx)

