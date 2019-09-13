

A cloudy day Sept. 1 at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Relish the taste of legit autumnal air. It feels almost like it would on October 1! Sure, it’s cloudy with a slight breeze, but it’s better than Thursday’s 100-degree heat index.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Breezy and cloudy. Slight shower chance. Highs: 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and dying breeze. Lows: 60 to mid-60s.

Saturday: Variable clouds. Shower/storm chance. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid late? Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Is anyone really going to miss yesterday’s record heat with heat index values at or above 100 degrees? Well, warmth starts cranking back up tomorrow after today’s mini-cool-spell — if you can call it that!

Today (Friday): An easterly fetch around 10 mph off the Atlantic will keep us socked in with clouds, but only the slightest shower chance. If you like cooler temperatures, you may like morning upper 60s that top out by late afternoon in the mid-70s or so. Upper 70s are possible if sunshine breaks through before 3 p.m. (earlier than currently expected). We’re close to Oct. 1 average high temperatures, so it could feel a bit clammy and cool in the morning. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clouds clear a bit and winds should calm slowly each hour, especially nearer dawn, when temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s downtown, perhaps about 60 well away from the Beltway. Look for the special micro-/Friday the 13th/“Harvest” full moon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Some clouds are around, perhaps a morning shower. But we still get muggy and warm. Dew points could near the upper 60s, so it may not feel comfortable as temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s. A couple of storms are possible by mid- to late afternoon, but nothing too heavy or long-lasting is currently expected. Southerly breezes near 10 mph pump in moisture, making it feel a bit sticky. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A weak cold front may set off some additional late night showers or storms. It’s muggy, and we may not dip below 70 degrees downtown, perhaps mid-60s in the coolest Blue Ridge spots. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Sunshine should dominate over most attempts by clouds, with warmth building into the mid- to upper 80s. Slight northwesterly winds are possible, so we may see less humid air move in during the afternoon. Fingers crossed. Shower and storms chances after sunrise should stay minimal and very hit-or-miss, if any. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, and fairly calm, with mid- to upper 60s for low temperatures near dawn. It could prove tranquil, with only a slight uptick in humidity levels. Confidence: Low-Medium

Moderate mugginess (dew points low to mid-60s) may continue Monday and Tuesday even as temperatures decrease from about 90 on Monday to the low to mid-80s Tuesday. It’s partly to mostly sunny both days, with only a quick hit-or-miss shower or storm possible, as it appears now. Stay tuned to forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium