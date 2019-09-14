

A sun-filled afternoon in Adams Morgan this week. (Joe Flood/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Temperatures are decent. It might be nice to see more sun on the weekend.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our break in the heat continues today. Since it’s mid-September, any more heat on the way shouldn’t last too long. That said, we do have more in the forecast. First, a pretty decent weekend, especially if you don’t mind the clouds today.

Today (Saturday): Clouds remain lodged in place. With the wind turning to come from the south, we begin to see warmer air filter into the region, but it won’t be too warm just yet. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity is low-moderate, so it shouldn’t be too much of a bother. Winds are from the south around 10 mph. There could be an isolated shower or rumble, but that should mainly stay west of here. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We could have some breaks in the evening, and they’ll probably become more numerous late night. Totally kicking the clouds seems unlikely, though. Lows settle across the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): We might still have some clouds to deal with in the morning, but they’ll tend to dissipate with time. By midday into afternoon, we’re looking at mostly sunny conditions and higher temperatures. Highs head for the mid-80s as humidity is moderate. There is a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm compared to today, although activity should remain isolated. Winds are from the south around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies should remain clear for most or all of the night. Lows settle across the 60s, and winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We turn up the heat again on a sun-filled Monday. Let’s hope that option on the natural thermostat is close to broken. Highs should head well into the 80s and probably near or past 90 in some spots. Add moderate humidity and we’re talking heat indexes approaching the mid-90s. Confidence: Medium

A cold front passing Monday night should set up a cooler Tuesday. Clouds may be numerous as well, but we’ll keep fingers crossed for some sunshine. Highs head for 80 or so. Confidence: Medium