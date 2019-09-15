

Clouds building over Adams Morgan on Thursday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

8/10: Plenty of positive things to say: Increasing sun, decreasing humidity and temperatures only a tad on the warm side.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, much warmer. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Good news, we should close out the weekend more pleasantly than we began it. Going and gone are yesterday’s clouds and humidity, with sunshine emerging to brighten our moods. A burst of warmth surges in tomorrow before nice weather returns for our midweek.

Today (Sunday): Behind a cold front that passed through overnight, early clouds should give way to partly to mostly sunny skies later this morning into the afternoon. And as high pressure starts to take over, a light breeze from the northwest puts a dip in the humidity, leaving us with a fine close to the weekend as highs reach the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A pleasant evening leads us into a fairly tranquil overnight. Skies are on the mostly clear side with light winds, as lows range from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Heat bursts back onto the scene to start the workweek. With plenty of sun, we’re looking at highs near 90 again. Luckily the humidity isn’t terrible, but back in the noticeable range with dew points in the mid-60s, and an isolated shower or thundershower possible toward evening. Definitely not the refreshing weather I’m looking for in mid-September. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase as another front approaches from the north, with an isolated shower or thundershower possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise low range from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday is some of that mid-September stuff I’m talking about! Some clouds may linger early Tuesday, but otherwise we’re looking at partly to mostly sunny skies with a nice breeze from the northeast and afternoon highs around 75 or 80. Tuesday night is nice as well, with cooler lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium