It was on the warm side of normal today, but humidity on the lower side kept it bearable. As has been the story this warm season, the pleasant times don’t last long. Higher heat and humidity are on the way Monday. The good news is that this should be a quick shot of heat.

Through tonight: Skies remain clear this evening, with temperatures falling toward the 70s around sunset. It’s a star-filled overnight as lows are in the 60s in most spots, which might be 70 downtown. Winds from the south are light.

Tomorrow (Monday): Another day with abundant sunshine. A few clouds may bubble up in the heat of the day. It’s hot for September, with highs in the mid-80s to around 90. There could be a few late-day showers or storms as a cold front approaches. For now, it doesn’t look like much. Winds are from the south, about 10 mph.

Cooler! Once we get past Monday, it looks as if we will get a taste of more seasonable air for a while. I wish we could say the heat is finished, which historically has been the case, but there are hints that more is to come later next week. Running out of time, at least.



The forecast for the next two weeks from the European model. (Weatherbell)

