

The view from the Washington Monument on Sunday. (angela n./Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: 90 in mid-September is a bit much, but days like this are numbered.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-91.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: 63-68.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, p.m. sun. Highs: 75-80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

September is considered one of the nicest months in Washington, and this week we’ll see why. After a bit of a scorcher today, the weather the rest of the week will be mostly magnificent. We’ll have several days with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Although it will start to turn toasty by the weekend, it’s possible that we don’t see a drop of rain all week.

Today (Monday): We might tag on another 90-degree day as sunshine and southerly breezes turn on the heat. It will be somewhat humid, too, with dew points 60 to 65, but not quite oppressive. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A cold front will drop into the region overnight, increasing clouds and starting to cool us off slightly, as lows slip into the mid-60s in most spots. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Morning clouds will gradually decrease, with sunshine becoming dominant by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach 75 to 80 as humidity falls somewhat (dew points drop back into the upper 50s). Winds will be light from the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and refreshing. Overnight lows range from near 60 downtown to 50 to 55 in our cooler spots. Calm winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday through Friday will be wonderful late-summer or early autumn days. Humidity remains rather low (dew points in the 50s) and high temperatures mostly range from 75 to 80 under lots of sunshine. Overnight lows generally range through the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The sun will keep shining for much of the weekend and, although fall will officially be knocking on the summer door, it will feel like summer. Highs will range from the mid-80s on Saturday to 85 to 90 by Sunday. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium