7/10: Unsettled beginning, but a nice afternoon = winning.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds/showers, afternoon sun. Highs: 75 to 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 55 to 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 79.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A passing cool front should darken our skies a bit this morning. Some scattered rain showers are possible, but then partly sunny skies, dropping humidity and comfortable temperatures set up an excellent rest of the week. Yes, we need rain, but daily weather conditions look very pleasant for outdoor late-season activities right into the weekend thanks to a slow-moving, expansive high-pressure system.

Today (Today): Early to midmorning clouds and light showers should break up toward midday, with partly sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures only reach the comfortably warm mid-70s to about 80. Humidity drops in the afternoon, too, with dew points down into the low to mid-50s. Light winds come mainly from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler and comfortable. Light winds from the east. Lows from the mid-50s in the outer suburbs to low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): This is our first of many Nice Day qualifiers ahead. Sunny skies with highs in the mid- to upper 70s join forces with very low humidity (dew points in the 50s) for what passes for Southern California weather in the DMV. Very light winds blow from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cooler, with lows ranging through the 50s. Light breezes. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday continue our excellent weather story, with sunny skies, temperatures cresting each day in the mid-70s to about 80 and humidity running the same or even comfortably lower (dew points in the 40s and 50s). Look for cool nights both Thursday and Friday under mostly clear skies, with lows ranging mainly through the 50s. Confidence: High

Our weekend continues this sunny story, but temperatures increase, putting things in the warm to hot category. Still, though, humidity should stay relatively low compared with summer standards. Look for highs in the mid- to upper 80s Saturday and then upper 80s to low 90s Sunday. Saturday night should be mostly clear, too, with slightly warmer lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium