TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Temperatures and humidity should both hit the September sweet spot. One point off just in case the afternoon clouds up a bit.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly to partly sunny, low humidity. Highs: Mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cooling nicely. Lows: 50s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: Mid-70s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Very rarely do we see a forecast this terrific and tranquil for so many days straight. So we’ll make this simple and sweet as we get to the details of a delightful several days ahead, albeit quite warm by the weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Today’s forecast is simple and sweet. With high pressure in control, we’ve got mostly sunny skies, perhaps turning partly cloudy during the afternoon, along with low humidity and delightful temperatures. Morning readings rise through the 60s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: One of those evenings you’ll feel like you just have to be out and about. Evening temperatures fall back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies, and overnight lows range through the 50s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure remains entrenched, so it’s pretty much more of the same, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. As a cool morning turns into a pleasantly mild afternoon, highs head for the mid-70s with light winds from the northeast and east. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Status quo with mostly clear skies, light winds, and lows making a return visit to the 50s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

All indications are that high pressure will hang on to keep us mostly sunny and dry Friday through the weekend. Friday should remain spectacular, with low humidity and highs near 80 to the low 80s. The weekend is still nice, with only a hint of humidity, but the afternoons could be rather hot, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Friday night and Saturday night lows settle in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High