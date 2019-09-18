

The Capitol at night. (George Jiang/Flickr)

We’re heading into the heart of “Nice Day season,” defined by us as lots of sun and high temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-80s. With normal highs falling through the 70s, we should expect plenty of nice days to some. Today has certainly been one.

Through Tonight: If you liked Tuesday evening, you’ll love this one. It’s ideal for any outdoor plans. We probably end up a few degrees cooler overall, and skies remain largely clear through the night. Temperatures settle to the upper 40s to upper 50s for lows. Winds are light after dark.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’ll be feeling legitimately like fall as we come off somewhat crisp morning lows and only rise to the low- and mid-70s for highs. Plan on lots of sun to go with it! Winds are out of the east about 5 to 10 mph.

70s are normal! It’s true. The average high in the District fell into the 70s yesterday. By the end of the month, the average will have dipped to 74. From there, we lose about a degree every two to three days. October starts with an average high of 74 and ends with an average high of 64. Let’s not talk about the light situation, though. #falliscoming

