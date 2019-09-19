

Sculpture Garden on Wednesday. (Erik Cox Photography)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: What’s not to love, mild and dry with the sun up above.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, very low humidity, light breezes. Highs: 72-76

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 48-56

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, low humidity. Highs: 78-82

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

As an avid gardener I know we need the rain but you just have to enjoy a day as gift-wrapped as this one. Our outlying areas actually turn almost chilly tomorrow morning thanks to the clear skies and dry air. The sun stays steadfast through the weekend and humidity remains comfy but heat returns.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.



x

Today (Thursday): Unabridged sunshine quickly takes the edge off the cool start but highs only reach the low-to-mid 70s. Low humidity and light breezes from the east make the day a winner all around. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear and calm conditions speed the drop in temperatures with overnight lows in the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the mid-50s downtown. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...



x

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies prevail with light west winds. Highs only creep up to the upper 70s to lower 80s which is just fine given the low humidity (lower 50s dew points). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Evening readings around 70 and calm winds are great for getting out. Skies remain clear with lows bottoming out in the mid-to-upper 50s (near 60 downtown). Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday and Sunday are notably warmer but high pressure keeps a lid on humidity levels that remain comfortable (upper 50s to lower 60s dew points) Clouds are few and far between. Highs are mainly mid-to-upper 80s (maybe a 90 somewhere on Sunday). Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The direct rays of the sun may finally be south of the equator but the heat remains on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. An approaching cold front could start to increase clouds by afternoon but any showers should hold off until overnight. Confidence: Medium