

The REACH at the Kennedy Center. (Kevin Wolf/Flickr)

We’re living the weather good life, and it’s set to persist at least a while longer. Even as we head into the weekend, temperatures and humidity climb somewhat but it should remain rather pleasant overall. There’s no real rain risk in our future, until at least Monday or so.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: It’s another fantastic evening, although you might want a light sweater if our after dark. Starry skies are the rule as lows range from the upper 40s to upper 50s most spots. Winds are light and variable after dark.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine dominates, although some puffy cumulus may form in the afternoon. High temperatures rise to within a few degrees of 80 as humidity remains low. Winds are from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Weed and grass pollen are moderate/high.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.