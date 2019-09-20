

What a day! Hope you had a chance to enjoy it outdoors. The weather remains excellent going into tomorrow and even Sunday. It is warming back up, though. Humidity returns with time, as well.

Through Tonight: There’s no major change in the weather pattern, but humidity levels are slowly coming up. That keeps things a bit warmer than in recent nights. Lows are in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Winds are light from the south and southwest.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies are mostly to partly sunny. Humidity remains on the lower side but trending toward moderate as the day closes. A shower or storm may try to trickle in from the west late, just don’t plan too heavily on that. Highs aim for the mid-80s, although some spots may end up in the low 80s. Winds are from the south around 10 mph.

Sunday: Humidity is up, so lows are around the mid-60s to near 70. With a higher launchpad, temperatures are warmer than on Saturday. Skies are partly sunny. A few showers and storms could pop up in the mountains — they should stay there. Highs in the mid- and upper 80s.

Pollen update: Grass pollen, weed pollen, and mold spores are low/moderate.

