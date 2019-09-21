

A beautiful scene on the C&O Canal north of Washington. (Mike Maguire/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Still quite decent, but on the warm side of normal for late September.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

These days, it often seems hard to get rid of summer. That’s the story for the near future around here. Since average highs are approaching the mid-70s, it’s more difficult to get it to be truly hot, but at least a few days ahead should try for that consideration. At least beach and pool (if it’s still open) season is extended?

Today (Saturday): It’s another rather nice day, but you’ll notice higher temperatures and humidity. We’re right on the cusp of the Nice Day stamp requirements on temperature, but since it’s Saturday, I’ll lean friendly. There’s a very small chance a shower or storm trickles out of the mountains late in western suburbs but don’t bet on it. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies rule. With humidity levels up somewhat, temperatures don’t fall as much as recent on nights. Lows are mainly in the range of mid-60s to near 70. Winds are light after sunset. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The party is fully over as more-summerlike warmth and humidity take over. Skies are again partly to mostly sunny, with only an outside shot at some precipitation coming in off the mountains to the west. With dew points into the mid-60s and highs in the mid- and upper 80s, it’ll feel like 90s in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy and temperatures range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s in most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Conditions are similar to tomorrow by Monday. An approaching cold front may increase the clouds, especially in the afternoon, when some showers or storms may pass through. Highs range from the mid-80s to around 90. Confidence: Medium

We’ll get a taste of weather that is more typical for late September, although it may still be on the warm side Tuesday. Highs range from the upper 70s to lower 80s, and the day will be sun-dominated. Humidity should be low. Confidence: Medium