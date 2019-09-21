

Welcome to the final weekend of summer 2019. And yes, it sure has been a dry finish to the season after a not-so-unexpected wet beginning. But enough about the past; let’s look to the future! In the immediate future (as in tomorrow), highs may make one summer run at 90 degrees. In the not-so-immediate future, let’s just say that even though summer officially ends on Monday, you won’t need to ditch your summer gear anytime soon.

Through Tonight: There is a slight chance (10 percent) of a stray shower or two popping up in the early evening hours, especially north and west of the District. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy overnight with mild temperatures and increasing humidity. Lows will be 62 to 67 degrees with a light southeasterly wind and some patchy fog developing in the predawn hours.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Are we sure summer is ending? Predominantly southwesterly flow pumps in an increasingly hot and humid air mass on Sunday. We’ll call it mostly sunny with highs mostly in the upper 80s, with some spots approaching 90 degrees. Humidity will be a factor once again, with dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Partly cloudy, warm and humid tomorrow night with lows in the upper 60s.

