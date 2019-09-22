

Beating the heat Saturday on the Potomac River. (George Jiang via Flickr)

6/10: Sunshine is always nice for a Sunday, but we’re getting a bit late in the year for these hotter temps and higher humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows: Low to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Still hot with a late-day storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our developing drought may very well continue to worsen, with mostly above-normal temperatures and low chances of rain for the foreseeable future. The heat continues today and tomorrow, with some humidity, too, as we try to add on to our 90-degree-day count. A cold front may bring a shower or storm late Monday, followed by a delightful midweek.

Today (Sunday): Summer heat returns, and so does the humidity. With high pressure centered off the coast, light winds from the south pump in the warmth and humidity (dew points in the upper 60s), as the air conditioners kick in to high gear once again. Highs head for the upper 80s to near 90, with the afternoon heat index peaking in the low to mid-90s. Only the slightest chance (10 percent or less) of an isolated late-day thundershower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Warm and muggy conditions continue this evening and overnight. Expect partly cloudy skies as lows fall to the low to mid-70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The humidity may come down just a bit (dew points in the mid-60s) as light winds come more from the southwest. But with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs should heat up to the upper 80s to low 90s. An approaching cold front doesn’t look to have much moisture to work with but could still spark a few pop-up showers or storms late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: After some clouds and the chance of an isolated evening shower or storm, a breeze from the northwest starts to bring in cooler and drier air through the overnight. Lows fall back into the 60s with clearing skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure regains control Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing with it some more seasonable (but still warm) temperatures. Both days feature mostly sunny skies and lower humidity, with Tuesday highs near 80 and Wednesday highs in the low 80s. Tuesday night runs cool, clear and pleasant, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High