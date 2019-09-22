

What’s another 90-degree day to close out the season, right? By my count, today marks the 50th time this summer that it has reached at least 90 degrees at Reagan National Airport. Summer is out the door as of Monday morning, but that won’t stop the thermometer from reaching the low 90s once again. More comfortable weather awaits us by midweek, but I strongly suspect we haven’t seen the last of the heat just yet.

Through tonight: Mostly clear and quite mild overnight. Temperatures may not drop below 70 degrees in the city, and lows will fall into the upper 60s elsewhere. Dew-point values in the mid-60s will keep things humid, too. Some patchy fog is likely in spots.

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s the first day of fall, but it won’t feel like it: hot and humid, with highs reaching the low 90s and dew points in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies for the first part of the day will give way to some afternoon cloud cover. There is a slight chance of some isolated showers in the evening. Otherwise, partly cloudy and slightly cooler, with lows in the 60s and winds from the northwest.

