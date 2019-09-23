

Saturday sunshine. (Kevin Wolf/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Losing count of how many times I’ve said I’m over the heat.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 88 to 94.

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower or thundershower early. Lows: 59-64.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs: Near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve reached the autumn equinox, and our average highs are now in the mid- to upper 70s, but 2019 didn’t get the memo. We should hit 80 or higher every day this week, and a few days could surpass 90, including today. Rain chances are extremely scarce, with just a small chance of showers late today and late Sunday.

Today (Monday): Just like Sunday, it’s hot and moderately humid (dew points in the mid-60s). Highs aim for the upper 80s and low 90s, with some increase in high clouds as the day wears on. Winds are moderate from the south and southwest, around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We can’t rule out a brief shower or a thundershower as a cool front swings through the region during the evening. However, some models show any rain evaporating before it gets here, so more areas are likely to stay dry than get wet. Cooler breezes from the northwest blow in after the front passes, and overnight lows dip into the upper 50s in our cooler areas and the low to mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This is one of the week’s best days. We’ll have sunshine, low humidity (dew points in the low 50s) and pleasant breezes from the northwest (around 5 to 10 mph). Highs range from the upper 70s to near 80. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: While significant chunks of the week are summerlike, this night delivers a nice taste of autumn. Under clear skies and light winds, lows range from near 50 in our cooler spots to the upper 50s downtown. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunny skies and warm afternoons dominate the stretch Wednesday through Friday. Highs Wednesday range from 80 to 85 and jump to near 90 on Thursday. Behind a weak cool front, highs may slip back to 80 to 85 on Friday. Overnight lows are mostly between 60 and 65, with some upper 50s possible in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Early indications are that the first full weekend of fall will be abnormally hot. Highs should make a run toward at least 90, and records (which are in the low 90s) could be in play. Skies are generally partly to mostly sunny, although a shower or storm could pop up late Sunday. Overnight lows should mostly be in the 60s. Confidence: Medium