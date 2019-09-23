A cold front is headed toward the area. That’s certainly welcome news after yet another hot September day, in which temperatures reached the low 90s across the region. Some showers or a storm are possible into the evening as the front approaches, but nothing widespread or too strong is expected. Once the front passes, we’re back to more autumnal weather, briefly.

Through Tonight: We could see a few showers or a storm through the evening, but they should remain scattered at best and more likely into northern Maryland. Winds turn to the northwest near midnight, and this delivers drier and cooler air over time. That helps lows sink to near 60 in the cool spots, while they may remain in the mid-to-upper 60s downtown. Skies trend clearer as the front passes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Humidity continues to drop off through the day, and sunshine is plentiful. It’ll be quite nice as temperatures head to around 80 for highs. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Some hints of fall on the Mall. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

90-degree days: Today marked Washington’s 59th day at or above 90 degrees this year, which ties for third most on record year-to-date. If we post any more such days, which seems likely later this week, 2019 will move into sole possession of third place.

We're in the low 90s in DC mid-afternoon, hitting or passing 90 for the 59th time this year. This ties for the third most on record!!! pic.twitter.com/gByIzD4U02 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) September 23, 2019

Where art thou, fall? The same heat dome developing over the eastern United States that may help steer Karen toward the United States in about a week promises more warm and dry times for us. Although a good chunk of this week may be pleasant, with averages continuing to fall, most days will also be warmer than normal. And if anything, we’ll trend toastier heading toward the weekend.

Latest 8 to 14 day temperature outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows 80% probability of above normal temperatures for the entire region including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/BhxWjTguvt — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 22, 2019

