Although temperatures were still a good bit above our normal highs in the mid-70s today, drier air and more comfortable readings made it feel fairly pleasant. There was a nice breeze, to boot! We’ve got another low humidity and warm day on the way Wednesday.

Through Tonight: With somewhat dry air in place, temperatures should fall relatively quickly through sunset. That feisty breeze we’ve seen today will tend to weaken after dark, falling from around 10 to 15 mph early to 5 mph or so later. Skies will remain largely clear as lows range from the upper 50s to mid-60s in most spots.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We’ll wake up to lots of sun and that’s the weather story through the day. Winds turn from today’s northwest toward the west and south over time Wednesday. This will begin to bring more high heat and humidity back but not just yet. Highs head for the near-80-to-mid-80s zone.

Pollen update: If you’re sneezing a lot lately, it may be the weed pollen. It’s running moderate/high, with ragweed dominating. Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

The other side of the coin: It’s about to heat up again in the East, but when it’s hot here it’s often the opposite out West. Cold conditions are expected in and around Seattle in addition to much of the northwest United States in the days ahead. Many places will be getting their first taste of winter.

Cooler weather expected this weekend with morning temperatures in the 40's and even 30's in spots early next week! Snow levels around 4,000-5,000 feet with a light dusting of snow possible on the grassy surfaces of higher passes. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/g2k0SfwqGL — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 24, 2019

